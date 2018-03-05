Local high school students can try their hand at designing a living wall as part of a contest from Clean Air Sudbury and Science North.

A living wall uses hydroponics — a method of growing plants without soil — to create a vertical garden.

The winning design will be selected by a panel of experts in design, air quality and botany and that design will be built and displayed at Science North this summer.

Miranda Chilelli is a coordinator with Clean Air Sudbury. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Miranda Chilelli is a coordinator with Clean Air Sudbury.

"One of the facts that I feel like flies under the radar is that indoor air quality is usually worse than outdoor air quality," she said.

"I think that it's a great project to bring awareness to air quality in Sudbury."

Chilelli says students will have a number of factors to consider in the design process.

"Some key areas that we're looking for are what types of plants we're using, design, aesthetic, innovation, impact on the environment and community, environmental awareness and hypothesis towards maintenance procedures," she said.

Chilelli says the contest gives students an opportunity to learn about botany, hydroponic systems and environmental issues.

The winning team will also get to work with a mentor scientist from Science North.