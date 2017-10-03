Think about the process you go through to check out a book at the library. Now imagine that instead of borrowing a book, you're borrowing a person.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, CBC Sudbury is partnering up with the Greater Sudbury Public Library to host a Living Library at the south end location.

The theme of the event is "Sudbury Welcomes the World," and it will feature ten guests, each with a unique story about how they came to Sudbury from away.

You can stop by the south end library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., to book a one-on-one chat with one of our guests. For 20 minutes, you'll have the opportunity to talk to them about their life and experiences.

Meet our "books"

Everyday for the next two weeks, we'll introduce you to one of our guests on our morning radio show, Morning North. Each guest is someone who has come from away, but has decided to make Sudbury their home:

Pradyumna Regmi - Nepal

Mohamed Al Zahran - Syria

Gurpreet Singh Broca - India

Chiebere Ogbuneke - Nigeria

Gustavo Arteca - Argentina

Nam Le - Vietnam

May Collison - England

Paula Wharton - Guyana

Karen Chen - China

Angelita Sanchez - Philippines

Be sure to check our website each to day to see pictures from each guest, and read more about their stories.