Karen Chen was only three months old when her family left China to live on the island of Taiwan.

The Chinese Civil war had just ended, and members of the government with the Republic of China fled to Taiwan as the Communist Party of China took control of the country.

Because her father had been a judge with the previous government, Chen says her family had to leave everything behind. She remembers hearing stories about life back in China from her family.

"They missed their home, talking maybe one day to go back, but they never [got] to see that day," she says.

Chen was born in China, but grew up in Taiwan after her family moved when she was only 3 months old. (Supplied)

Chen met her husband while he was studying at a Taiwanese university. He was from Hong Kong, but was good friends with her sister-in-law's family.

While she went off to study abroad in France, he moved to Canada to continue his education. They later reunited in Toronto, and go married. When he finished medical school, he got a job in Sudbury as a pathologist and they moved in 1979.

Chen says the first thing she remembers about Sudbury was the cold.

"This was in...May, but it snowed when we moved that day," she says.

There was a small Chinese community in the city, made up of restaurant owners, doctors and professionals. Chen became involved in organizing a Chinese dance group for some of the girls in the community.

Chen and her family have lived in Sudbury for almost 40 years, and she says she considers the city her home now. (Supplied)

"I started by watching some videos and learning steps and by the memories I learned in school, so I started a small group," she says.

Later, she recruited another woman as an instructor, and they have since had many generations of girls participate in the group.

While she's lived all over the world, Chen says she's spent most of her life in Sudbury, and she's happy to have made her home here.

"You know, I've lived here for 40 years now," she says. "Sudbury is home."