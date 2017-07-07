Anyone heading to Manitoulin Island over the next two weeks will notice a change at the swing bridge in Little Current, Ont.

There's a temporary change in schedule for the bridge since one of eight wedge assemblies at the bridge failed on June 28.

A wedge assembly is a mechanical part that supports the bridge when it's closed.

Wedge assemblies accommodate the flex in the bridge deck by slightly raising the ends so it's flush with the road when the bridge is in closed position, says Lara Cantin with the Ministry of Transportation in northeastern Ontario.

Bridge opening more often

While the mechanical part is either repaired or replaced, two workers are operating hydraulic jacks and placing steel shim plates each time the bridge opens and closes.

In order to provide a balance for both cars and boats, Cantin says the bridge is opening more often.

"The new swing schedule for every two hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. started today, but highway traffic will notice some delay during these operations 'cause it could take five or 10 minutes longer to open and close the bridge than under normal conditions."

Cantin says the schedule change should last for the next two weeks.

She says the wedge assembly is being fixed off site, however the MTO is still determining whether the part will be repaired or replaced.

Testing, testing

All eight wedge assemblies on the bridge have been in service since the structure was first constructed over 100 years ago.

Cantin says the other seven wedge assemblies are being tested to determine if they will need to be replaced in the future.

According to 2016 statistics, the swing bridge at Little Current averaged 3,200 vehicles across it per day, although that number increased to 4,250 during the summer.