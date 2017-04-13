More specific details should be known by the summer about what a combined art gallery and library might look like in Sudbury.

The facility, proposed for the downtown, would house both the Art Gallery of Sudbury and the main branch of the Greater Sudbury Public Library.

The committee working on the project is made up of representatives from both sites.

Spokesperson Ron Henderson, with the city, says in June the group will be presented the results of a market assessment to city council.

"Their first phase of work has been concentrating on a market assessment of the city to really try to understand the right size, and cost and services to be delivered from the combined library art gallery."

The city's Ron Henderson speaks for the working group looking to house the Art Gallery of Sudbury and the Greater Sudbury Public Library under one roof. (Erik White/CBC)

The process to find a future location for the combined library and art gallery will be similar to the process underway for a proposed arena, says Henderson.

"At that time, very similar to the events centre, they'll be asking council to move forward with a set of evaluation criteria for the site," says Henderson.

During Tuesday evening's city council meeting, Councillor Deb McIntosh asked Henderson if the group was planning to look at purchasing or leasing existing buildings for the project, along with stand alone buildings.

"So, we're looking at all opportunities for space then?" McIntosh asked.

"Absolutely," said Henderson, who also added that once the committee's report is presented in June, they will ask city council to move forward on evaluation criteria for potential sites.

The second phase of the process will focus on where the library/art gallery would be located.

Although an exact price tag is still unknown, the city has estimated the project could cost between $35 and 50 million dollars.

The library/art gallery combination has been identified by the city as a priority capital project for 2017.