Northern plan released by Ontario Liberals
The Ontario Liberal Party says it plans to build up northern Ontario by boosting the economy and lowering costs for people and businesses, if re-elected in June.
The party released it's plan for northern Ontario on Friday.
"We have a distinct way of life and government has an important role to play in enabling progress and growth in our communities," Sudbury Liberal candidate, Glenn Thibeault said.
"The Liberal government is the only party that truly understands the needs of the north and how to invest in our communities and contribute to our prosperity."
The platform states a plan to invest in health care by hiring 550 personal support workers and creating an independent gasoline price watchdog.
The Liberals are also promising to increase NOHFC funding to a total of $150 million in the next three years and adds the party is committed to completing the twinning of Highway 69 between Parry Sound and Sudbury.
The party also says it will build a year-round access road and make upgrades to existing highways as part of the $1 billion commitment to the Ring of Fire.
"We know that northern Ontario is a distinct part of our province with unique needs," Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne said.
"That's why our plan invests in more of the things northern families need: better home care, more affordable public transportation, reduced electricity rates and more economic opportunity for every family."
