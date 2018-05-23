Ontario Liberals promise to increase NOHFC funding if re-elected

Liberal leader Kathleen says her party will increase funding to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund if re-elected in the upcoming June provincial election.

The program offers funding to help boost economic development in northern Ontario.

Wynne made the announcement in Sudbury with Sudbury candidate Glenn Thibeault and Nickel Belt candidate Tay Butt.

The Liberals say they will increase funding to $150 million per year by 2020-21. According to a release, the Liberals say they plan to expand the NOHFC and increase funding by 50 per cent, representing an increase of $85 million over the next three years.

"By listening to northerners and helping to create new economic opportunities, we're building northern Ontario up," Wynne said.

"The NOHFC is a critical driver of this growth."

The announcement was made at the Crosscut Distillery, which recently received $200,000 from the NOHFC.

"The NOHFC has helped diversity our economy, launch new industries and create good paying jobs," Sudbury Liberal candidate Glenn Thibeault said.

"Today, we have a thriving film and television sector and a growing knowledge industry, on top of our traditional resource jobs. We are growing more resilient by the day."