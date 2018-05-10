The Ontario Liberal Party says two candidates have been nominated in ridings in northeastern Ontario.

Charles Fox is the candidate for the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin. He was nominated on Wednesday.

According to the party, Fox is a member of the Bearskin First Nation and from 2000 to 2005, served as Ontario Regional Chief for the Chiefs of Ontario. Fox was the Grand Chief of Nishnawbe-Aski Nation between 1994 and 2000.

In Sault Ste. Marie, the Liberal party says Jaclynne Hamel, a mental health advocate, was nominated on Wednesday to represent that riding.

The party says Hamel became involved with the Ontario Liberal Party while studying political sciences at Algoma University and then public relations at Sault College.

Hamel works in the non-profit sector to improve access to mental health support for young people.