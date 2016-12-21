Sometimes, the first love in your life will stick with you forever. When she was 16, Sault Ste. Marie's Audrey Fraser was living in London, England, and her friend introduced her to a young man named Johnny.

Audrey doesn't have a picture of Johnny but this is her about the time when she was writing to him. She is on the right. (Supplied/Audrey Fraser)

"Well, of course, I fell completely head over heals in love with him," she said. "He was very handsome."

The couple dated for about a year but lived a fair distance apart. They had to take the bus to see each other.

"I guess he got fed up with missing the bus and having to walk," she said. "The long and the short of it was he dumped me. I was heartbroken."

However, eventually Johnny enrolled in the army and contacted Fraser again, asking if she would write to him.

"I was thrilled to pieces," she said. "Of course I would write to him."

The couple exchanged letters, and eventually, Fraser was introduced to another man through her sister. Six months later, that new man asked Fraser to marry him.

Fraser decided to contact Johnny to tell him she had been proposed to and was going to get engaged.

"[I was] hoping that he would say 'oh please don't, please wait for me'," she said.

"He never did. He wrote me this letter and said 'well, good luck and goodbye.' That was the last I ever heard of him."

Fraser said she 'wept buckets' after reading the letter. She never heard from him again.

LISTEN TO WHAT WAS IN THAT LETTER HERE

