Letterkenny fans rejoice: the hit Canadian comedy show — shot in Sudbury — is slated to film 40 new episodes.

The show is currently in its third season, and it looks like the cast and crew are guaranteed another three years of work.

According to Letterkenny executive producer Mark Montefiore, the episodes will be produced over three years.

"What that does is it gives security, something that in this business… there isn't much of."

Montefiore said there are no plans to move the production.

"Sudbury is home. This is Sudbury through and through, and we're proud to be shooting in Sudbury. It's in [the] fabric of the show."

'A reflection of a culture'

The show has been reaching cult-like status in Canada, and continues to gain fans all over the globe.

"Letterkenny is a reflection of a culture," Montefiore said. "Whether that culture is on a broad level Canadian, [or] on a more regional level it's small-town Canadiana. It speaks to people."

"Everybody knows somebody from Letterkenny," Montefiore continued in reference to the various characters on the show.

"We know that people in Australia are begging for the show to come there. [The show has] audiences in the UK, Ireland, the US. It's massive in the US right now."

"I think that audiences can relate to each one of these characters in their own way," he said.

26-city cross-Canada live show

Also announced this week was a 26-city cross country tour called Letterkenny Live. It's a 90-minute live comedy experience featuring four of the performers: Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, K. Trevor Wilson and Mark Forward.

It kicks-off in Halifax, NS in late-February 2018.

The live show in Sudbury is slated for March 25, 2018 at the Fraser Auditorium.