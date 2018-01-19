Some Sudbury students are getting the chance to run the Canadian government for a day — or at least, they're pretending to.

More than 100 students from Laurentian University are in Ottawa for a Model Parliament. The annual event sees students from across the country debate bills they have written in advance, deliver member speeches and vote on a budget.

"We try to keep it as real as possible," said Kyle Higgins, who has been participating in the event for three years.

"It's also a good experience to have fun, so it can be a little humorous, but I think having that kind of serious aspect to it makes it the perfect balance between fun and a learning experience."

'They want to get involved'

Higgins, who is also the president of the Laurentian University Political Science Association, says the bills students can discuss range from the serious to the silly.

Kyle Higgins, the president of Laurentian University's Political Science Association, has participated in Model Parliament for three years. (Supplied)

"One of the bills last year, the Green Party had 'Dank Memes Save Trees.' So every tree saved, there's a dank meme made, or something along those lines," he said.

"We also have the Indigenous Peoples National Party, who do take their policies a little more seriously, as do other parties."

Higgins says whether the students are there to have fun or participate more seriously, it's a good way to get young people more interested and more involved in politics.

"They see how it works...get kind of a feeling of how political actors would engage with one another, and then when they see how these decisions are being made, I think they see it's a tough job and they want to get involved."