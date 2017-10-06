A tentative agreement has been reached between Laurentian University and the union representing striking professors.

No details of the deal are being released before the new contract is ratified.

The some 500 full-time and sessional faculty will spend this tenth day of the walkout voting on the new proposed contract.

A "solidarity rally" that was scheduled for today at the picketline has also been cancelled.

If the agreement is accepted by the union and the university board of governors, Laurentian students in Barrie would go back to class on Tuesday after the long weekend.

But the main Sudbury campus is on fall reading week next week, so the soonest professors would be back in class is Oct. 16.

"I am pleased that both bargaining teams have reached an agreement that fulfills the needs of our faculty and the university," said interim Laurentian President Pierre Zundel in a statement.

"Now we can all get back to providing a world-class education to our students."

"I am proud of our team and what we have all accomplished," faculty association president Jim Ketchen said in a joint release with the university.

"It hasn't been easy but both sides should be congratulated for reaching this agreement."