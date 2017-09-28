Classrooms at Laurentian University will be quiet today as over 500 professors are now on strike.

The 367 full-time teachers and 200 sessional staff are represented by the Laurentian University Faculty Association.

The union posted on its Facebook page last night:

"At 8:30 this evening, LUFA presented the administration with an offer aimed at averting a strike. Rather than responding to the offer, the university left the negotiations and issued a public communication at 10:50 pm that an impasse had been reached."

"In light of the administration's actions and despite our best efforts, we have to accept that there is indeed an impasse."

The strike officially began at 12:01 Thursday morning. It's the first time Laurentian professors have been on the picketline since 1989.

The association says the main issue in the labour dispute is workload, claiming that the university is asking professors to teach up to eight classes a week instead of five.

Laurentian University Faculty Association president Jim Ketchen stands at the union's pickline Thursday morning. (Erik White/CBC)

All classes at Laurentian, Thorneloe, Huntington and University of Sudbury are cancelled, although the faculty at the federated schools are not on strike.

Classes are also cancelled at the McEwen School of Architecture in downtown Sudbury, but the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is not affected by the strike.

On its Facebook page, Laurentian University told students and employees who still need to come and go from campus to expect traffic delays.

"The university's focus remains on the delivery of effective service and the fulfillment of its obligations to students and the community and we will ensure that this is not compromised to the best possible extent," the post reads.