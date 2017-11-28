When Kaitlinn Gammon was in high school, she was kicked out of her family home due to her sexuality.

"My mental health at this time was obviously not well," she said.

"When I approached my school guidance counsellor for some guidance, she had very little to offer me."

From there, Gammon decided to make it her mission to advocate for more mental health resources for young people.

Now, the Laurentian University is being recognized for that work. She's one of the Canadian Mental Health Associations 150 leading Canadians for mental health.

"Because I have the privilege to stand in an institution today and I have the privilege to have my voice heard and be recognized, I think it's really important to speak up for the voices that aren't heard," she said.

"It's a very comforting feeling to know that, you know, a lot of the youth these days aren't going to be facing similar experiences. And it's really humbling to know that I've been able to contribute to that movement."

Gammon will join other Ontario recipients for a celebration in Toronto on Tuesday.