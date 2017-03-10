Beth Mairs, the founder of the grassroots support group Friends of the Sudbury Hospital Laundry Workers, says the decision to send hospital laundry to Hamilton — costing the city 28 jobs — should be reversed due to a conflict of interest.

According to Mairs, Sudbury Hospital Services, the group that manages the hospital's laundry, is a not-for-profit corporation governed by a board of directors.

But this board didn't hold an annual general meeting from 2007-2015, and three of its members — Joe Pilon, Paul St. George and Patrick Tariniare — are also paid employees of Health Sciences North, Mairs said.

"There is a mismatching of roles here," Mairs said. "People who are supposed to be protecting Sudbury Hospital Services are acting on behalf of the organization that provides their pay cheque."

Mairs said all three HSN employees voted to outsource laundry services to a Mohawk Shared Services, a provider in Hamilton.

"[HSN] has been misleading on purpose to create a distance," she said.

"Perhaps we need some lawyers to look at this."

Shift to Hamilton business will save $500k, says hospital

Board member Pilon, who is also the hospital's chief operating officer, told CBC news in October that Health Sciences North expects to save $500,000 per year with the shift.

"The issue is [Sudbury Hospital Services] have this big laundry that has great capacity to do a lot more laundry than they have, so it's the overhead costs that are only being passed to one customer," Pilon said.

Laundry workers are expected to be laid off March 24.

The hospital has issued the following response to the support group's claims.