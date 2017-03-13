Coun. Michael Vagnini says the city shouldn't give up on the 38 laundry workers whose jobs — along with Sudbury hospital laundry — will be shipped down to Hamilton at the end of March.
He's proposing a "laundry hub" in Sudbury that could potentially bring the jobs back, and maybe alleviate some other pressures on laundry services here in town.
"It could be a partnership, it could be outside the city, it could be something within grants [from] FedNor, whatever the case might be," he said.
- Laundry workers' group calls out Sudbury hospital for conflict of interest
- Sudbury laundry workers to be laid off after hospital strikes new deal with southern Ontario company
There's certainly enough dirty laundry in the city, he said, and a hub may make services more efficient for other organizations.
"What that [laundry hub] could entail is the possibilities of maybe Pioneer Manor or Extendicare who are doing their own laundry services today, but lets bring it all inside and see what it looks like," Vagnini said.
Vagnini said he is working with the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation to determine how much establishing a hub would cost and who could be potential clients.
He will be tabling a motion that asks council to leave "no stone unturned" when it comes to finding other options to save the laundry workers' jobs.
