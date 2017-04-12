A city councillor's attempts to create an independent laundry hub in Sudbury went down the drain last night.
Michael Vagnini had called for the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation to conduct a feasibility study to determine if the idea of a locally-run facility has merit.
- Vagnini exploring all options as laundry workers prepare for layoffs
- Sudbury to lose $6.5M with hospital laundry workers layoffs: report
Vagnini said establishing a hub would save the jobs of 38 unionized laundry workers, who will soon be out of work.
A few weeks ago, Health Sciences North began sending its laundry to Hamilton instead of using Sudbury Hospital Services, and Vagnini said he's already started hearing about problems with the new laundry provider.
"The linen that they are receiving back is not necessarily the linen that they've sent out," Vagnini said. "It can be from all different hospitals or any of the different clients."
"The towels are coming back yellow and stained, not folded, some of the face clothes are dirty and they didn't have pillow cases for three days."
Vagnini's motion was defeated in a tied 6-6 vote at city council.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.