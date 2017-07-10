The city is saying goodbye to another former politician.

Dave Kilgour, the last mayor of the Town of Capreol, died on the weekend.

He recently served as Ward 7 councillor between 2010 and 2014. Before that, he was mayor of the Town of Capreol and a former teacher.

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger said in a statement that Kilgour's decades of service exemplified the dedication and vision he brought to the community.

"It is that dedication to community and vision for growth and development that shine brightest on his legacy of public service. He has touched the lives of so many in Capreol and across Greater Sudbury."

"On behalf of City Council and the City of Greater Sudbury, I would like to extend our sincerest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Dave at this time."

Current city politicians also took to Facebook to express their condolences.

In a Facebook post, Coun. Mike Jakubo said Kilgour always worked in the best interests of his constituents.

"Whether you agreed with his political views or not, I know that Dave was always seen as the voice of reason at the Council table, in committee meetings and in his endless hours of work on community boards, none closer to his heart than the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum and Heritage Centre and Foundation in Capreol."

No details have been released about his death.

The city says a book of condolences will be available at city hall and the Capreol Citizen Service Centre.

Last week former mayor and MP John Rodriguez died.