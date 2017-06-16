The Rainbow District School Board has put its plan to close Lansdowne Public School on hold, after the Ministry of Education denied its application for funding to build a new combined school.

In February, the English public school board in Sudbury, Ont., approved a recommendation to close Lansdowne, and consolidate the classes with with Queen Elizabeth II Public School.

The board had wanted to build a new English and French Immersion elementary school on the Queen Elizabeth site.

Director of education for the Rainbow School Board, Norm Blaseg, said the board will reapply for funding in September to construct a new building on the site of Queen Elizabeth Public School. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

On Monday, the ministry announced that the board would receive $23 million towards infrastructure projects. However, the new combined Lansdowne and Queen Elizabeth school was not one of them.

The funding will instead go towards building a new French Immersion elementary school and renovating four other school buildings.

"We had a number of sites that we were evaluating, and obviously the ministry didn't see a need for us to have those dollars available to us, at this time," said Norm Blaseg, the director of education for the school board.

Ministry asked board to consider other solution

Ministry spokesperson Heather Irwin said in a statement that applications for funding are evaluated based on a number of criteria, including cost-effectiveness and the impact on reducing operating costs.

"The school board was asked to consider other alternative solutions due to the high cost of the school board's submission," Irwin said.

Following an accommodation review, Lansdowne was one of eight schools the Rainbow Board proposed to close over the next two years. The closures were intended to save the school board $2.2 million annually, by reducing surplus space.

Blaseg said Lansdowne and Queen Elizabeth will both remain open while the school board reapplies for funding in September.

'It's frustrating'

Rebecca Coughlin's twin daughters Héloïse and Sophia attend Lansdowne. She said the proposed closure has been hard on her children and it will be even harder with the fate of the school still up in the air.

Rebecca Coughlin, whose twin daughters attend Lansdowne Public School, said she hopes that the school board will wait and revisit its decision to close the school in a few years. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"It's frustrating because it's really difficult for the kids. They get really upset. And so this now adds a bit of uncertainty again," Coughlin said.

"Constantly dealing with that unknown is going to be difficult."