A Lake Nipissing outfitter who posted a controversial Kijiji ad in January is being placed on a two-year probation by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
The ministry was prompted into investigating icehutrentals.ca after its owner, Marc David Hyndman, posted the ad saying he wouldn't do business with status card holders.
The ad was removed from the site after a social media backlash, and Hyndman posted an apology on his company's Facebook page.
- Ministry removes ice huts from Lake Nipissing following investigation
- Status card holders will 'not get the time of day,' ice hut rental company's Kijiji ad said
According to a press release issued by the ministry Thursday, officers discovered Hyndman's six commercial ice huts weren't properly licensed.
The shacks were seized in January, and after a North Bay court heard charges against the company on September 25, forfeited the ice huts to the Crown.
