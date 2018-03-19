A Sudbury bowler has paved her lane to the 2018 Special Olympics Canada 5-Pin Bowling Championships later this spring.

Krystin Albert has already qualified for the competition to be held in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The 27-year-old is now focusing on striking it big on the national stage.

"I feel really good and excited to go and play with teams other than Ontario," said Albert. "I just want to concentrate and aim for the pins and just to go out there and do what I can do."

Albert needs to raise half the $1,200 required for the trip. Local businesses have already jumped on board to cover much of the cost.

Albert's mother, Debbie, explained Special Olympics opens up opportunities the athletes would never get otherwise.

"I think it's amazing. For most of them, sports is their life, really," said Debbie. "They just love it, and to go to nationals, it's just unreal."

Busy alleys

Albert hits the lanes every Friday night at Sudbury's Plaza Bowl, along with 101 others who take part in Sudbury's Special Olympics bowling program.

She takes extra time each Monday with her coaches to work on her game, and it's clearly paid off.

Plaza Bowl in Sudbury is a happening place every Friday night as it hosts over 100 Special Olympics bowlers. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Special Olympics assistant bowling coach, Roxanne Favaro, says Albert's attitude also has a lot to do with her success.

"She's improved a lot, she's been practicing a lot, so she's been awesome. She's been really focused," said Favaro.

Five-pin bowling is one of Special Olympics Canada's original sports. According to the organization, the sport features the most registered athletes, with 13,435 Special Olympics bowlers across Canada.

Albert is one of two Sudbury athletes who will be competing on a country-wide stage this year, as powerlifter Josée Séguin has qualified for the 2018 Special Olympics National Summer Games from July 31 to August 4 in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

The National Summer Games are a qualifier for the 2019 World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi (March 14-21).

Five-pin bowling is not included in the Summer Games, and the national bowling championships are the highest level of competition for the sport.