Jaclyn Ziemniak likes to spend her spare time putting on a suit of armor and galloping headlong into a three meter lance.

Ziemniak is a dame — or female knight — with the Knights of Valour, a full-contact jousting troupe performing in Sudbury over the weekend.

Jousting is a medieval sport in which two knights on horseback attempt to knock each other from their saddles using a blunt lance.

When she first heard about the Knights of Valour, Ziemniak said she didn't really know what she was getting into. She got in touch with coach Shane Adams, who told her she needed four things to be a full contact jouster.

"You need to have super high pain tolerance, you need to have extremely developed upper body strength, you need to have an amazing coach. And I said, 'I've got none of those, what's the fourth?' He looks at me and he says, 'You have to be absolutely batshit crazy.'"

More than just a performance

Six years later, Ziemniak is now the only woman in North America who participates in the full-contact sport.

The Knights of Valour host tournaments for crowds across the continent, but Ziemniak said it's more than just a performance.

"Our lances are solid. They're not meant to break," she explained. "Armour is typically made smooth to deflect the blow of your lance, but we actually bolt a target to ourselves that's gridded with steel, so that when you get hit it sticks and delivers that high impact force."

Ziemniak wears a suit of armour with a steel grid that sticks a blow from an opponent's lance to deliver a high impact force. (Supplied)

Dislocated shoulders, bruises, scrapes and fractures are all common injuries, and Ziemniak has had two concussions.

But jousting isn't just about the action — it's also about the relationship between horse and rider.

"Horses in the wild, their instinct is to run away from scary, loud things and we're asking them to run towards each other, run towards the scary, shiny metal thing coming at them," Ziemniak explained.

"There's a huge trust that the horse puts in us, and conversely there's a huge trust that we put in those horses."

For Ziemniak, it's is also about being a model for other women and girls interested in jousting.

"I'm a full believer in you can't be what you can't see. So representation out there for girls and women everywhere is just fantastic."

Ziemniak will be suiting up with the Knights of Valour at Moonlight Beach in Sudbury on May 26 and 27.