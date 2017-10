Ontario Provincial Police say a 58-year-old man from Kitchener is dead, after being reported missing last week.

Police say last Thursday night, Bruce Milne left a cabin on Kindogen Lake, south of Chapleau, in an aluminum boat.

On Saturday, police were notified on an overdue boater on the lake.

A search was done, and Milne's body was found on Sunday on the shore of the lake.

No further details have been released.