OPP say a 34-year-old Kirkland Lake man is dead, following a crash at the intersection of Highway 11 and 112.

It happened on Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of a Kia Rio, Abdoul Kader Djibo Abdou, of Kirkland Lake was killed in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Marquis Township, was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate.