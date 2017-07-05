Provincial Police are asking for the public's assistance after the Kirkland Lake methadone clinic on Second Street was broken into twice in two weeks.

Kirkland Lake OPP said the first break-in occurred sometime between the evening of June 21 and morning of June 22.

The second break-in happened sometime between the evening of July 3 and the morning of July 4.

Once inside the clinic, the suspects(s) stole an unspecified amount of methadone.

Methadone is a synthetic opioid used to treat addiction.

Police remind the public of the risks involved with taking methadone or any illegal prescription medication, as controlled substances are extremely dangerous when not administered by a health professional.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins should contact police immediately.