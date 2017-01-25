A motion that would have stopped the city's purchase of homes on the Kingsway until a feasibility study is complete was defeated at Tuesday's council meeting.

"I think the Kingsway is a priority with the development that's happening," said councillor Lynne Reynolds, who voted against the motion.

"I don't want to set this project aside because I think it's very important for the city."

The widening of the Kingsway has been in the books since the early '90s.

Councillor questions project feasibility

Since then, the city has been buying properties along the north side of the street to add more lanes, and straighten the road instead of having it curve close to the downtown.

Sudbury city councillor Robert Kirwan called for motion to shelve plans to widen the Kingsway until a feasibility study is done. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Many of the houses purchased by the city have been destroyed or sit vacant.

Councillor Robert Kirwan brought a motion forward to see if those homes could be kept as affordable housing.

"We're spending money to buy these houses and demolish them while we've got ... 16 or 18,000 people going to the food banks every month. Half of them children," Kirwan said.

"Our playgrounds need rehabilitation, and we're sitting here saying, you know what, that Kingsway's a good project."

Kirwan's motion was rejected in a vote of seven to four.

The city still has to purchase 51 more units on the Kingsway before it can start widening the road.