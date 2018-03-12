The city of Sudbury will be holding more public hearings into a rezoning application for its proposed Kingsway Entertainment District in the coming weeks.

The dates of the hearings are Monday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 28. Residents can address the city's planning committee with any questions or comments regarding the application to rezone vacant land on the Kingsway.

The nearly 20-hectare parcel of land, currently owned by developer Dario Zulich, has been earmarked as the location of a new arena and casino.

Zulich has submitted his application for an official plan amendment and rezoning to allow the casino on his property on the city's eastern edge.

Zulich's applications are also requesting rezoning for a proposed arena and parking lot.

The public may also submit comments in writing by email to clerks@greatersudbury.ca or by mail to the City of Greater Sudbury, City Clerk, Box 5000, Station A, Sudbury, Ontario, P3A 5P3.

Comments can be submitted anytime up to and including the public hearings.