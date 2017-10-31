Kevin Louis says Sudbury police officers' quick reactions at the scene of a downtown accident saved his daughter's life.

Louis' 15-year-old daughter Aiyana was pinned in the back of a crushed vehicle Thursday afternoon. Police officers were the first to arrive, and needed to bash the back window in. That's where they found her, not breathing.

Louis said he later found out that Constable Enzo Rizzi was one of the officers on the scene. Rizzi provided him some details about his daughter's rescue.

"He said he had to do something," Louis said. "He said I didn't know what to do at the moment. But he said I have to do something right now because he didn't know how quickly the paramedics were going to get there. So he said he tilted my daughter's head to one side and she started to breathe."

Sudbury Police officer Enzo Rizzi is being credited for saving the life of a 15-year-old girl after a car accident. (Greater Sudbury Police Services)

Aiyana was later flown out to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, where she fell into a coma. Louis said the feeling was indescribable.

"[You feel like] I might not see this person again," Louis said. "It was the most harrowing experience."

'I was crying, he was crying'

Aiyana woke from the coma 24 hours after the accident.

"Then to have her come back, to take breaths like she had been submerged," Louis said. "You can't even describe it."

"You're elated to the point of uncontrollable sobbing, because you can't believe what you've witnessed," he said.

Kevin Louis is pushing to have the actions of a Sudbury police officer recognized after his 15-year-old daughter survived a car crash. (Kevin Louis)

Louis even managed to touch base with Rizzi, where he told the officer how AIyana was doing.

"Hearing his reaction over the phone when I told him that she was in a coma and that she came out of it the next day and that she was gonna do well….I was crying, he was crying," Louis said.

Louis is now leading the charge to have officer Rizzi recognized for his actions. He's making the rounds locally, proudly lauding the officer's efforts.

"This story's got to be known for his actions, and the city's got to know what this officer did," Louis said.

Listen to the interview with Kevin Louis here.