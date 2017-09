If your weekend plans include travelling on Kelly Lake Road in Sudbury, you'll have to make other arrangements.

The City of Greater Sudbury says the Junction Creek Bridge on Kelly Lake Road is closed from Friday, Sept. 29 until Monday, Oct. 2.

It's so Union Gas can do a gas main connection.

The city says detours are in place and traffic is being rerouted from Lorne Street to Martindale Road on to Copper Street to Kelly Lake Road.