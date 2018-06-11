Sudbury's Kayleigh Jeanveau chosen to be a page in Ottawa
Job includes working 15 hours a week for a year on Parliament Hill
A Sudbury student is one of 40 across Canada chosen to be a page at the House of Commons in Ottawa.
Kayleigh Jeanveau, a grade 12 student of Lockerby Composite School in Sudbury, will do the job while attending the University of Ottawa Telfer School of Management.
"I didn't have my hopes set too, too high during the process but as I progressed further through the stages, I definitely got quite a bit more excited," she said.
"When I got that email to find out that I was selected, [it was] definitely a very exciting moment for both me and my family."
Jeanveau says she has always been interested in politics and considered studying political science at university.
"At the last moment, I decided that I wanted to pursue business," she said.
She will study that while working as a page. But Jeanveau says she'll be studying leading up to her new job as she'll be serving all 338 members of parliament.
"I actually need to know them all by name, because I need to make sure that if I'm delivering documents in the House of Commons, that I deliver them to the right person," she said.
Once she starts her new job, she will have a variety of tasks including distributing official documents, delivering messages to the members and administrative duties.
"What I'm really excited about is that pages sometimes also meet with youth groups," she said.
According to the Government of Canada, pages work a minimum of 15 hours per week for a one year term, starting in August. Student's university course schedules are arranged to ensure there are no conflicts with work schedules at parliament.
With files from Jessica Pope
