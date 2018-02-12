Ontario's premier will visit post-secondary schools in Greater Sudbury today, starting with a "town hall discussion" at Laurentian University's Indigenous Sharing and Learning Centre.

According to her official itinerary, Kathleen Wynne is expected to appear alongside Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault at Laurentian, followed by Collège Boréal and Cambrian College.

Wynne may have to answer some tough questions from students about the Ontario college strike that saw about half a million of them — including 12,000 in northeastern Ontario — lose five weeks of class.

This is the first time that Wynne has been in Greater Sudbury since September during the byelection trial.



