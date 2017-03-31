Indigenous, federal and provincial leaders were in Kashechewan First Nation on Friday to sign a new agreement that federal officials say will commit the parties to plan for the community's future.

An action plan, still to be developed, will support the short, medium and long-term sustainability of the community, according to a written release from the federal government, issued in conjunction with the announcement.

The plan will focus on improving housing, socio-economic sustainability, health programs and facilities, infrastructure, schools and community facilities.

The initiative will also "include consideration" for options for relocating the flood-prone First Nation near James Bay, hundreds of kilometres north of Sudbury, Ont., according to federal officials.

During a referendum held in 2016, 89 per cent of the First Nation voted in favour of relocation.

Kashechewan Chief Leo Friday said the move to a spot about 20 kilometres away could cost between $500 million and $1 billion but would be money well spent considering the costs to repeatedly fly people away from the rising waters of the Albany River during spring flooding.

Friday's agreement included the federal and provincial governments and the community of Kashechewan.

"Today is a celebration of us coming together, nation-to-nation, to build a strong foundation with the Kashechewan First Nation," said Carolyn Bennett, the minister of Indigenous and northern affairs, in Friday's release.

"This agreement is an important collaboration ... which will result in better health, education and economic outcomes and build a better future for all of [Kashechewan's] members."

According to federal officials, a steering committee, consisting of representatives from the community as well as federal and provincial departments, will provide guidance on the action plan and will report on its progress yearly.