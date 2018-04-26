Hundreds of people in Kashechewan are expected to fly out of the James Bay community today.

The First Nation of 1,700 is being evacuated in stages for fear of the risk of flooding from the Albany River.

The first wave of about 550 elders and children will be arriving in Kapuskasing over the next four days.

There are no flood waters in Kashechewan yet, but people are flown out every spring as a precaution.

It has however been several years since the entire community was evacuated during break-up.

In a news release, the Chief Administrative Officer for Kapuskasing, Guylain Baril, says the people will be arriving in host communities over the next three to four days.

The first arrivals will remain in Kapuskasing and stay at local motels while the rest will go to neighbouring communities.

Those remaining people will be re-directed to other host communities over the weekend.

The flights, hotel stays and meals for Kashechewan​ evacuees costs between 15 and 20 million dollars every year.