Kashechewan First Nation has declared a state of emergency and hundreds of residents are being moved to the northern Ontario town of Kapuskasing over concerns about flooding.

The evacuation of the First Nation located along the James Bay began Sunday and continues today. It's expected 450 to 500 people are affected.

An additional 100 evacuees will be moved to the community of Smooth Rock Falls. Plans are underway to find additional towns to take people.

No immediate threat

"There is no immediate threat to the community and an evacuation is a deliberate precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all residents," the town of Kapuskasing wrote in a news release Monday morning.

Evacuation flights will continue to arrive throughout the week until the most vulnerable residents are safely established in Kapuskasing, the release said.

Evacuees will be lodged at local motels, and meals and emergency supplies will be provided.

Members of Kashechewan First Nation land in the northern Ontario town of Kapuskasing, more than 300 kilometres south of their community. A total of eight planes landed on Sunday, with another six expected to land Monday. (Francis Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Evacuation occurs annually

The town of Kapuskasing has received evacuees from Kashechewan every spring for more than a decade.

Kashechewan First Nation is on the Albany River's flood plain, making it susceptible to flooding every spring.

Already, 200 Kashechewan evacuees have been living in Kapuskasing for years, waiting to return to the First Nation once new homes are built.

Each annual evacuation costs between $15 million and 20 million.

Evacuees are transported by bus to their accommodations in Kapuskasing. (Francis Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Relocation would cost up to $1B

The evacuation comes just weeks after a new framework agreement was signed between the First Nation and federal and provincial governments that said it would "include consideration" for options to relocate the flood-prone community to higher ground.

However, no financial commitment has been made.

Kashechewan Chief Leo on Friday said moving the community 20 kilometres up the Albany River could cost between $500 million and $1 billion.

During a referendum held in 2016, 89 per cent of the First Nation voted in favour of relocation.