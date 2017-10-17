The MP for Timmins-James Bay is demanding answers from Health Canada after millions of dollars were stolen from a breakfast program in Kashechewan.

Charlie Angus raised his concerns during Question Period on Monday.

In September 2016, the former co-manager of the reserve, Joe Crupi, was charged with fraud. The RCMP allege he misappropriated $1.2 million in government funds.

Angus questions how former Health Minister Jane Philpott's office operated.

"Her officials protected his access despite the warning bells from the attorney general and the RCMP," he said.

"Now, her lawyers are going after Crupi for the money but that was money stolen from the mouths of children. What steps will she take to make it right for the children of Kashechewan and right for the people of Canada?"

Corrective actions being taken

Don Rusnak, the parliamentary secretary to Philpott, who is now the Minister of Indigenous Services, says steps are being taken to avoid a similar situation.

"The department is now exploring its options to recover the funds that were found to be misappropriated," he said.

"The department has taken corrective actions to ensure this does not happen again."

The money came from a federal program that was meant to provide breakfast for about 400 elementary school children on the First Nation.