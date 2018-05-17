It's now time for Kashechewan residents to return home.

Approximately 1,800 Kashechewan residents were flown from the remote community in April as a precautionary measure when the Albany River was in danger of overflowing.

The flooding is an annual concern, as ice-break up on the river raises water levels.

Emergency Management Ontario said evacuees started going back to Kashechewan this week and that around 600 residents have already returned home.

The evacuees stayed in a number of northern Ontario communities, including Kapuskasing, Timmins and Smooth Rock Falls.