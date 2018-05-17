Skip to Main Content
Kashechewan evacuees heading home

Notifications

Kashechewan evacuees heading home

It’s now time for Kashechewan residents to return home.

Annual ice break-up on Albany River forces over one thousand people from their homes

CBC News ·
A few thousand people live in Kashechewan, a remote first nation on Ontario's James Bay Coast. (Erik White/CBC )

It's now time for Kashechewan residents to return home.

Approximately 1,800 Kashechewan residents were flown from the remote community in April as a precautionary measure when the Albany River was in danger of overflowing.

The flooding is an annual concern, as ice-break up on the river raises water levels.

Emergency Management Ontario said evacuees started going back to Kashechewan this week and that around 600 residents have already returned home.

The evacuees stayed in a number of northern Ontario communities, including Kapuskasing, Timmins and Smooth Rock Falls.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us