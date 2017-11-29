When Karl Subban was 11-years-old, his family moved from Jamaica to Sudbury in northern Ontario. His family moved to be closer to his uncle who worked as an electrician at what was then known as Inco.

"I can't lie, I was homesick," Subban recalled.

"I remember we lived on Peter Street, which is now Mountain Street. I would look out the window and I saw these kids who didn't look like me."

It didn't take long before Subban was playing with those kids.

"The one language we understood was sports, especially hockey" he said.

"Hockey gave me many new friends. It gave me something to do. It gave me something to love."

That love of sport continued on in his life. Subban eventually started playing basketball as well, while attending school in Sudbury. He eventually played while attending Lakehead University in Thunder Bay.

Subban didn't become a professional athlete, but three of his sons did.

Good teachers

P.K. plays for the Nashville Predators, Malcolm tends the net for the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Jordan is currently playing for the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League.

Subban says it takes a village to raise a child.

"The home is the first school and the parents are the first teachers. I hope we had a very good school and I hope Maria and I were good teachers," he said.

"We're still learning. You know, we made a lot of mistakes, but we also did a lot of things right."

Skating was a regular family pastime when Subban and his wife were raising their children.

"I love skating," he said. "I passed that love onto my daughters who skated before the boys skated."

Subban is in Sudbury this week to promote his new book How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey. He will be at Chapters on Thursday night for a book signing.