A 15 year old male has been arrested for uttering threats after three schools in Kapuskasing were in lock down on Wednesday.

Provincial police say Kapuskasing District High School, the Diamond Jubilee Public School and École secondaire publique Écho Du Nord — which are all in the same building — were in a lock down situation due to threats directed towards the English public secondary school.

The students at the schools were released after about one hour, shortly after OPP arrested the teen at his home.

The police investigation is ongoing, but Constable Stéphanie Bélec confirms the student is the same one who was suspended last month for bringing a toy gun to school.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation representative Derek Beland voiced concern about the safety of students and teachers at the school earlier this week in connection to that incident on Jan. 23.

He said District School Board Ontario North East failed to take proper action afterwards, calling it "a catastrophic failure."

"They're just not moving to a point where they're picking up the pieces or assuring us that if something like this happens again, they'll deal with it properly," Beland told CBC News.

Where is safety plan in case of future incidents?

He added the school board failed to take steps to implement a proper safety plan, following the student's suspension.

"The safety plan is devised in such a way, or it should be, that it stipulates emergency measures or an emergency response that would occur if an incident like this happens again, not merely specific to this one student, but any student or anyone in the building for that matter," Beland said.

A teacher at the high school filed a refusal to work complaint with the Ministry of Labour after the original incident.

Representatives from both the school board and the ministry said at that time, there was no threat to school safety.