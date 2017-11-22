A Kapuskasing man has been found guilty of second degree murder, following the 2015 death of a Moonbeam woman.

Patrick Carignan was found guilty at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on Tuesday.

The body of 24-year-old Emanuelle D'amours was found in Feburary 2015 at a home in Moonbeam.

D'amours, a mother of three, was engaged to her fiance, Andre Racine of Sudbury, at the time of her death.

The pre-sentencing for Carignan will take place on March 19, 2018.