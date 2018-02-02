Two men, including a municipal worker, have been charged with defrauding the town of Kapuskasing of $800,000.

Ontario Provincial Police say the investigation began in June 2017, and involves an alleged fraud that took place between September 2014 and February 2015.

Investigators say an employee of the town of Kapuskasing, and the owner of a solar panel company, who was contracted by the municipality, were involved in the scam.

A 64-year old man from Crysler is charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer. A 54-year old man from Napanee is charged with fraud over $5,000.



Both are due in court March 19 in Kapuskasing.