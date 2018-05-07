Skip to Main Content
OPP empty businesses and homes in Kapuskasing after suspicious package found

Notifications

OPP empty businesses and homes in Kapuskasing after suspicious package found

Ontario Provincial Police say an evacuation is underway in Kapuskasing after a suspicious package was left near a government building.
CBC News ·
(CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say an evacuation is underway in Kapuskasing after a suspicious package was left near a government building.

Police were called to the scene on at the Northeastern Ontario Family and Children Services Building on Kolb Avenue around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

All businesses and homes within a 50 metre radius have been emptied as a result.

Police say the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit is currently coming to assist.

Police ask all residents to avoid the area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us