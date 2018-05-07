Ontario Provincial Police say an evacuation is underway in Kapuskasing after a suspicious package was left near a government building.

Police were called to the scene on at the Northeastern Ontario Family and Children Services Building on Kolb Avenue around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

All businesses and homes within a 50 metre radius have been emptied as a result.

Police say the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit is currently coming to assist.

Police ask all residents to avoid the area.