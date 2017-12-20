Ontario Provincial Police say a 52-year-old Kapuskasing man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

On Dec. 6, police say they were advised of the occurrence of sexual offences, allegedly involving a child.

An investigation was conducted. Police arrested the man and charged him with with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

The accused was released on a recognizance of bail and will appear in court next month.

Police say they are not releasing the identity of the man, in order to protect the identity of the victim.