Three men have been arrested in the wake of an armed robbery in Kapuskasing last night.
Provincial police say the robbery happened after 9 p.m. at the Circle Confectionary Convenience Store in the town.
A man entered the store and demanded money from the employees.
He fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
A 21-year-old was later captured and charged with robbery with a weapon. Police also arrested and charged two 17-year-olds with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.
All three suspects hail from Kapuskasing.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.