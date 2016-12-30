Three men have been arrested in the wake of an armed robbery in Kapuskasing last night.

Provincial police say the robbery happened after 9 p.m. at the Circle Confectionary Convenience Store in the town.

A man entered the store and demanded money from the employees.

He fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

A 21-year-old was later captured and charged with robbery with a weapon. Police also arrested and charged two 17-year-olds with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

All three suspects hail from Kapuskasing.