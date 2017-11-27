A well-known Sudbury judge is facing a disciplinary hearing today over a complaint about his conduct.

Justice John Keast is accused of using a personal acquaintance to improperly gain access to confidential information and trying to cover it up.

Keast's actions may be seen as an attempt to influence a legal proceeding.

It is also suggested that Keast provided legal advice to his acquaintance about a dispute, in which he knew the other party involved could appear before him in his judicial role. Keast's legal guidance may be perceived as a form of bias against the other party.

"You engaged in conduct and made comments that are contrary to the impartiality, integrity and independence of the judiciary and undermined the public's confidence in your ability to perform the duties of judicial office," the complaint against Keast reads.

"Your attempt to interfere with proceedings, through your actions and communications, failed to meet the high standard of conduct expected of judges."

The hearing by the Ontario Judicial Council will dismiss the complaint or penalize Keast.

If a panel finds misconduct, Keast could face anything from a warning, to a recommendation he be removed from the bench.