A coroner's jury has issued 27 recommendations in the Walter Blight inquest in Sudbury.

The 72-year old Elliot Lake man died in a collision on Highway 69 in July, 2015.

The four day inquest was looking into whether he should have been behind the wheel given his medical conditions.

He had a severe respiratory illness and other health issues.

The jury's recommendations included 23 directed towards the Ministry of Transportation, which is the only authority in Ontario that can suspend someone's driver's licence for medical reasons.

One key recommendation is directed at the provincial government.

It would allow police officers to suspend someone's licence for 24 hours if they suspect a medical or physical condition affects someone's ability to operate a vehicle.

The Ministry of Transportation provided an written statement to CBC News shortly after the jury's verdict Thursday afternoon:

"We'd like to thank the jury for its recommendations. We'd also like to thank the coroner and all of the inquest's participants. We'll be carefully reviewing each recommendation directed to MTO before responding to the coroner. Safety is our top priority and we are always looking for ways to make our roads even safer."