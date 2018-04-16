A number of projects for Sudbury's downtown are in the planning stages for the coming years.

The crown jewel is expected to be a hub that includes a library, an art gallery, and a convention and performance centre. That doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.

That's why residents will start hearing more about "The Junction."

It's the name the City of Greater Sudbury has chosen for the site that will one day include its keystone downtown projects. They'll be built where the Sudbury Community Arena currently sits.

'Aha! moment'

The City's manager of special projects, Eleethea Savage, explains the name was developed by a joint communications sub-group.

"Similar to the events centre (arena) project being referred to as the Kingsway Entertainment District [...] the group sort of discussed what would this location be called, because calling it the 'Integrated Plan for the Library, Art Gallery and Convention and Performance Centre' is a bit of a mouthful," says Savage.

Eleethea Savage is the City of Greater Sudbury's manager of special projects. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

She says the suggestion of "the Junction" came as an "Aha!" moment for the group.

She adds the name works on many levels.

Not only is the area located near Junction Creek, it's also a reference to the train station located literally across Elgin Street, which still causes downtown to rumble with the arrival and departure of freight cars multiple times each day.

Savage says the City also wants to avoid the perception the library/art gallery and convention/performance centre are competing projects.

First impressions

Sudbury resident Brad Tee says he likes the name.

"If you want people to support what you're doing, if you give it a, I don't want to say trendy, but a catchy name or phrase, they'll probably jump on the bandwagon better," he says.

Fellow resident Morgan Piccinetti isn't so keen.

The current site of the Sudbury Community Arena is earmarked as the location for the City's future art gallery, library, and convention/performance centre. The City has chosen to brand those projects together as "The Junction." (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

"It's not very up to date, you know, it's sort of old school. We're trying to make it new school," says Piccinetti.

"But I guess you've got to call it something."

The City will be hosting 17 public input sessions across Greater Sudbury starting this Tuesday and wrapping up on April 27th.

Starting Monday, the City says residents will also be able to provide public input online about the Junction projects at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca.

Savage adds all that input collected will be the basis of a consultant's site plan report which will be brought to council in July.