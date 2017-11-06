A simple name change is resulting in more opportunities and documentary screenings in Sudbury.

On Thursday, the newly named Junction North International Documentary Film Festival kicks off in Sudbury. It was previously known as the Best of Hot Docs. The annual event features screenings of films shown at Toronto's Hot Docs festival, TIFF, Sundance and others.

"[Hot Docs] realized that as long as we maintained our status as a showcase of Hot Docs, that this would not allow us to receive arts grants and funding," Beth Mairs, festival director said.

A few brainstorming sessions resulted in a new unique name and eventually, arts funding to help put on the festival.

"We had never received a penny [in funding] before," she said.

"With this money we've been able to increase the number of films by 50 per cent and the number of screenings by 50 per cent."

In total, more than 30 documentaries will be screened at the festival. The event starts on Thursday and goes until Sunday.