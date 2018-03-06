Jonathan Cheechoo, who scored an NHL-leading 56 goals for the San Jose Sharks in the 2005-06 season to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, has retired from pro hockey after playing the past four seasons in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

A member of the Cree First Nations, Cheechoo, 37, played 501 regular-season and 59 playoff games with the Sharks and Ottawa Senators. The right-winger finished his NHL career with 170 goals and 305 points, and San Jose will honour him on March 24 when it hosts the Calgary Flames.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson says Cheechoo, who grew up about 850 kilometres north of Toronto in Moose Factory, Ont., "completed a remarkable journey from one of North America's remote locations to an elite National Hockey League player."

Cheechoo, who played six seasons in San Jose, retires eighth on the Sharks' all-time scoring list and sixth in goals, while his nine hat tricks are still the most in franchise history.

In his final KHL season last year, Cheechoo scored 14 goals and 40 points in 60 games for Bratislava Slovan.