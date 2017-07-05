One of northern Ontario`s proudest and most prominent voices has gone silent.

John Rodriguez, who served 18 years as the MP for Nickel Belt and four years as mayor of Greater Sudbury, has died at the age of 80.

He leaves behind his wife Bertilla and five sons Damien, Brendan, Derek, Declan and Emyln, as well as numerous grandchildren.

Rodriguez was born in Guyana, immigrated to Canada in the 1950s and came to Coniston to work as a teacher in 1962.

He served on town council, before being elected the NDP MP for Nickel Belt in 1972.

Rodriguez was defeated in 1980, but was returned to the House of Commons in 1984, before suffering another loss in 1993.

After that Rodriguez, returned to teaching, working as principal at St. David`s School in Sudbury's Donovan neighbourhood before he was forced into retirement at the age of 65.

He returned to politics in 2006, winning a crowded race to be mayor of Greater Sudbury.

Rodriguez was ousted in the 2010 election and tried to regain the city`s top job again in the 2014 election, before finally deciding to retire from politics.

"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. I now pass the torch to a new generation, but I will continue to observe events and comment on them from the safety of a Tim Hortons," Rodriguez said in 2015.

"One of my sons summarized it by saying that when I die and they put me in the ground, they're not going to put a headstone, they're going to put a lawn sign and I think that epitomizes how they've always seen me. In their lives, I only hoped that that was a model for them too. To be generous in their relationships with people around them."

Mayor Bigger sends 'heartfelt sympathies'

The City of Greater Sudbury has lowered the flags at Tom Davies Square to half mast in honour of Rodriguez.

In a statement, mayor Brian Bigger says Rodriguez's legacy will live on. Many Sudbury residents were inspired by him to get involved in the community and make a positive impact.

"On behalf of city council and the people of Greater Sudbury, I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of John at this time," said Bigger.

Books of condolences will be available for the public to sign at citizen service centres across the city.