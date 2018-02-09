Sudbury's January jobless rate showed no change since last month. (Rich Kareckas/AP)

Sudbury's jobless rate held steady at 6.8 per cent for January, despite the country losing 88,000 jobs, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

The drop in employment — the biggest one-month slide in nine years — pushed the national jobless rate up by 0.1 percentage points to 5.9 per cent.

Most of the losses were concentrated in part-time work, Statscan said.

By industry, employment across the country dropped in several fields, including:

Educational services.

Finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

Professional, scientific and technical services.

Construction, as well as health care and social assistance.

But Ontario's Chamber of Commerce is saying the numbers across the province don't tell the whole story.

In the Chamber's 2018 Economic Report, president Rocco Rossi called the low unemployment rate "deceptive."

"More people remove themselves from the workforce or simply give up the search," Rossi said. "The share of Ontarians not in the labour force continues its rapid rise, highlighting one of the ways in which Ontario's economy is structurally changing."